King's Lynn Town welcome Boreham Wood tonight in the first meeting between the sides.

The Linnets take to the pitch on the back of a 5-0 tanking at Solihull on Saturday.

After the game, manager Ian Culverhouse said his players needed to learn quickly.

“Too many soft goals – two from restarts again and then we were in possession on one as well and gave a square ball across the back they broke on to as well. So lessons to be learned and they will learn them," he said.

Boreham Wood reached the play-offs last season, finishing in fifth spot, but succumbed to Harrogate Town in the semi-final.

Tipped by some to do well this season, having kept the bulk of last season's squad, Wood were unbeaten in pre-season but came unstuck on the opening day with a 2-1 defeat at Wrexham.

On Saturday they entertained Halifax, the team they defeated in the play-offs last season, in a match that ended goalless.