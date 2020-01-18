Follow live and exclusive updates from Lynn News sports editor Greg Plummer as league leaders King's Lynn Town host second-placed York City in what promises to be a titanic top-of-the-table clash at The Walks.

The Linnets are 12 games unbeaten in all competitions heading into this afternoon's clash and are protecting a 16-month unbeaten record on home soil.

Full-time York City have won their last three league matches are find themselves just a point behind Lynn, who have two games in hand on their nearest rivals, coming into the match.

If you're at this today's game, let Greg know what you think and send him your pictures to be included on our live blog by tweeting him at: @GregTheLynnNews