A Wacky Easter treat for West Norfolk stock car fans

Racing fans are set for a late Easter treat tonight when the rescheduled Wacky Races meeting takes centre stage at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

Although stock car and banger drivers are a hardy bunch and the sport generally continues whatever the weather, Monday’s deluge of rain even proved to be too much for them.

The event normally has one of the biggest crowds of the season at Lynn and, thankfully, the fans will not have long to wait to see their heroes on track.

Starting at 7pm, it promises to be a fantastic evening of racing and entertainment for all of the family.

The annual crazy races for the 1500cc bangers will be in action, along with the annual appearance of the 4x4 SUV bangers with the Siamese bangers and the BriSCA F2s, who replace the Reliant Robins.

Despite the change of date, a big turnout of cars is expected with the 1500cc bangers fully booked with 48 cars.

There are also strong numbers of 4x4 SUV bangers and F2 stock cars, while the Siamese bangers will take to the track with a reduced entry.

Lynn’s Kieran Bowman will be busy as he is in action in both the 1500cc bangers and the Siamese bangers.

Other local drivers in the 1500cc Bangers include the husband-and-wife pairing of Chris and Holly Nash and Chris Loveridge.

Superstox multi-champion Jason Cooper (Downham) will be back out in the F2 stock cars and will be joined by Rob Aldridge, Scott Aldridge, Daniel Allen and Richard Brown.

Although Monday’s meeting was washed out, Saturday’s action, where the action came from the unlimited bangers, two-litre stock cars and 1300 stock cars, still went ahead.

Ben Green (Terrington) was in great form in the Unlimited Bangers.

In the White and Yellow final, Green put in a great performance and was enjoying a great race battling for the lead with Ben Collins (Norwich) when they both ran into trouble and a stranded Green was blown up by the lively Leeroy Haywood.

However Green managed to get his revenge in the consolation when he blew up Heywood with a stonking shot which led to an epic ten-car wrecking train, which also featured Callum Gill (Lynn) weighing in with a meaty shot.

Kieran Bowman was also lively in his heat and he took home yet another entertainer award after weighing in with a massive shot on Ashley Law (Birmingham).

The 2L stock cars saw Willie Skoyles the best local finisher in the Clive Grief Memorial final, coming home in sixth place, where Grief’s son Luke took an emotional victory in the race.

Skoyles also claimed an excellent third-place finish in the All Comers.