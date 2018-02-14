All eyes on Lynnsport for King’s Lynn table tennis championships

All eyes will be on Alive Lynnsport this weekend when the Lynn and District Table Tennis Championships take place.

Junior events kick off at 9am on Saturday with some of the top youth players in the county taking part.

The veteran and handicap matches will start around lunchtime.

Saturday also sees the division one singles event. All will be played to a finish on the day.

On the Sunday, the open singles takes place with last year’s winner Gary Hewitt still unbeaten in the premier league this season.

Is there anyone capable of taking the title away from the multi-times champion?

Also on the Sunday is the men’s doubles, mixed doubles and the ladies’ singles.

The finals of all these events will take place around 3pm and entry is free.

IBA League

A full week of fixtures were played in the Premier League last week.

The biggest result went to Pegg Scaffolding who won 9-1 away to Wasps II.

The victory sees Peggs move 17 points clear at the top of the table, although Ziggy’s are only 20 points behind with two matches in hand but will need some big wins if they are to compete for the top spot.

Wasps still sit in second place although they were on the wrong end of a 6-4 defeat to a two-man Wisbech Hawks team.

Craig Pack led the way with a fine maximum and had good support from Steve Ely, who only lost out to Steve Mason. Pack and Ely also combined to take the doubles.

Heacham remain in fourth as they went down 8-2 away to Avengers, who are now fifth.

Keith Phillips and Don Dixon both posted maximum wins for the home team with Aaron Howell and Archie Rayner both beating Phil Dorrington in return.

Exiles entertained Wisbech Wizards and ran out 7-3 winners, Alan Nicholls adding another maximum to his tally of the season.

Jim Defty and Steve Barrett both scored a brace to take the match and in return Brett Heppenstall had a couple of wins, also teaming up with Grant Brightey to take the doubles.

St James ran out 8-2 winners against Ambit Projects, Owen Turner the only player unbeaten for the home team, with Rob Rix scoring a couple in reply.

Runcton Holme continue to impress in Division One. The team of John Mingay, Graham Warren and Steve Bailey ran out 10-0 winners over the Spin Doctors.

Green Fingers had an impressive 7-3 win against Walton Club, with Mike Cooper and Graham Keeley both scoring maximums and pairing up to take the doubles.

Paul’s Driving School beat Heacham 6-4.

Paul Barrett had a nice maximum including a good win over Leigh MacDonald, whilst Steve Hunt and Ash Starling also chipped in to take the match.

Hot Shots beat Blades 6-4. Alex Bragg and Ming Lo both scored a brace and Keith Richardson also beat Ben Peacock.

Bragg and Richardson were also victorious in the doubles and for Blades Mike Smith won all three. Jake Hughes also beat Richardson.

Don Dixon was named the Premier League Player of the Month for January, whilst Danny Vertigan picked up the award for Division One.