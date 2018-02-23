An evening of retribution as wrestling stars visit King’s Lynn

Grapple fans can expect an action-packed evening of action when Falling Star Wrestling bring their latest show to Alive Lynnsport tomorrow night.

Entitled ‘Retribution’, organisers are promising some bone-crunching action with a host of grudge matches set to take to the ring.

Heading the bill is the hotly-anticipated championship rematch between the FSW Champion ‘Dark Wolf’ Matt Walters and the iconic British wrestling veteran Danny ‘Boy’ Collins.

The pair originally clashed in August last year, when an ill-tempered affair saw Collins disqualified for breaking the rules and hitting Walters with his own championship belt.

For the rematch, the competitors have agreed to throw the rulebook out the window as they face-off in a ‘Street Fight’ with the FSW title on the line.

This match is going to be a crazy encounter with the action likely to spill out all over the arena.

Elsewhere on the card, high-flying British wrestling superstar ‘the Wonderkid’ Jonny Storm continues his quest to become FSW Limitless champion as he takes on fan favourite Jack Hammer.

The athletic powerhouse Danny Duggan will also square off against ‘the Royal Wrestler’ Jonathan Windsor.

All of the favourites from the FSW roster will be in action on a night of family entertainment not to be missed.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £8 for children and a family ticket is £35. You can buy tickets in person at Lynnsport reception or by calling 01553 818001 or online by visiting: fswrestling.co.uk

Falling Star Wrestling is one of Britain’s premier professional wrestling companies promoting shows and running a wrestling training academy with growing acclaim.