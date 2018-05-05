Athletes warm up cold day as West Norfolk are second at King’s Lynn

Have your say

West Norfolk athletes warmed up a cold day for spectators in the opening Eastern Athletics League match at Alive Lynnsport on Sunday.

Despite very chilly conditions, West Norfolk AC finished in second place overall, just behind the City of Norwich AC.

West Norfolk’s senior men men’s team really dominated in strength and numbers and took the top spot in their match, but all the teams made a valuable contribution with many top-three finishes and personal best performances.

Alfie Bone was fourth in the 600m in 1min 20.5sec and recorded 2.66 in the long jump for the under-11 boys.

For the girls, Sophie Garrett competed in the 600m (2m.28.2), long Jump (2.63m) and ran 80m in 14.3sec.

Betty Schwarz ran the 600m in 2m 27.2sec and threw 3.77m in the shot.

Kelsey Stanley was sixth in the 80m race in 13.9sec, ran 600m in 2m 24.7 sec and jumped 2.47m in the long jump.

Jennifer Wood ran 2m29.7sec in the 600m and threw 2.51m in the shot.

For the under-13 girls, Jessica Milnes was third in the hurdles (14.9sec), fourth in the long jump (2.98m), and eighth in the 100m (15.9).

Holly Lawrence was fourth in the 800m (2m 49.1sec), sixth in the 200m (33.6 sec), while Charlotte Moore was third in the long jump (3.74m) and fourth in the 200m (32.1sec).

Sennen Tonkin threw 4.79m in the shot, Eliza Upton was 11th in the 800m (3m.20sec) and second in a non-scoring 100m (14.9sec). Millie Eveson was seventh in 100m (7.5sec), Yara Dias was fifth in a non-scoring 100m (18.1sec) and the 4x100m relay quartet were fourth (64.7sec).

The trio of Amber Scott, Ruby Schwarz, Poppy Tunmore all tasted victory in various events for the under-15 girls.

For the under-17 women, Rachel Chapman was third in the 80m hurdles (13.4sec), and sixth in the 100m (14.2sec).

Sophie Coleman was third in the A string long jump (4.30m) and fifth in the B string 100m (13.8sec).

Lily Edwards was second in the B string long jump (2.23m), third in the shot (4.72m PB), and fourth in the javelin 7.91m.

Senior woman Hannah Greenhalgh was third in 100m (13.9sec) and fifth in B string 200m (30.0sec), while Michaela Raine was third in the 200m (27.8sec) and third in the 400m (67.3sec).

For the under-13 boys, Charlie Tunmore was second in the high jump (1.0m), seconnd in the discus (12.98sec) and ninth in the 800m (3m 01.1sec).

Joe Williams was the only team member for the under-15 boys and was first in the triple jump 10.21m, and second in the 100m in 12.5sec.

Alfie Williams recorded top spots in the 100m hurdles and shot for the under-17 men, as did Charlie Williams in the discus, Rudi Stevens in the long jump and Arthur Knight in the hammer.

West’s senior men’s team came to win, fielded a full and strong team and stole the show with some fine displays.

Posting top spots for the senior men were: Matthew Bailey, Nathan Protheroe, James Greenhalgh, Lee Tunmore, Rahim Benson and Allan Williams, while the 4x100m relay team romped home in first place.