Badminton joy for West Norfolk juniors

Youngsters from West Norfolk Junior Badminton performed well at the under-14 schools’ tournament in Norwich.

Harry Wakefield and Luc Widdowson were the big winners, with Wakefield claiming both the boys’ singles and doubles titles.

No Caption ABCDE

Wakefield and Widdowson comfortably won their first three matches in the boys’ singles.

Other West Norfolk players included Callum Lockwood and Frederic Lo, with Jack Leverett, Alfie Bargewell, Cole Fowler, Flynn Mott and Harvey Bargewell each winning one match.

Alfie Cator, David Flannigan and Noah Wells all did well to win two rounds.

Lo and Bargewell then each won a match in the plate competition, while Widdowson and Wakefield progressed through their quarter and semi-finals to meet in the final.

Wakefield won a close encounter 21-14 to take the title.

In the girls’ singles, Millie Bowyer, Amy Howard and Paige Roper all won their first round matches, but failed to advance any further.

Whilst Elizabeth Wood and Sophie Marsh progressed into the plate competition, it was Wood who won the next four rounds to take the title.

Wakefield and Widdowson continued their good form in the boys’ doubles, easily winning their group to reach the semi-finals and were joined by Leverett and Flannigan, who won theirs.

The quartet of Bargewell, Mott, Fowler and Lo did well to win two group matches each, while Wells and Bargewell won one.

The Wakefield/Widdowson combination defeated Leverett and Flannigan 21-9 in the semi-final and won the final 21-16.

In the girls’ doubles, the quartet of Howard, Roper, Marsh and Bowyer did well in to win one group match each.

The final event of the day was the mixed doubles, where Widdowson played with Jasmine Hudson and Harry partnered Rachel Law.

Both pairs won their groups, but it was Widdowson and Hudson who progressed to the final, where they were narrowly defeated 17-21.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.