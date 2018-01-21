Barrett Doubles League sees some big wins in West Norfolk

It was back to Barrett Doubles action in both divisions of the IBA Table Tennis League last week, writes Danny Vertigan.

There were some big wins in the Premier Division, where Wisbech Wizards waved their magic wand for a 9-0 win against Wasps!

The team of Alan Ashberry, Peter Munch and Grant Brightey were too strong for their visitors.

Ziggy’s also enjoyed an emphatic 8-1 success over St James.

Gary Hewitt, John Blyth and Chad Basset did the damage, with an Owen Turner/Mark Pearman win stopping the whitewash.

Wasps continued their fine form with a 7-2 win over Exiles.

Mike Crowson, Steve Mason and new signing Dave Attridge were too strong for the visitors, while Alan Nicholls teamed up with Lee Osler for a brace of wins in reply.

Wisbech Hawks also enjoyed home comforts against fellow strugglers Ambit Projects.

Craig Pack and Steve Ely boasting a maximum together with Pack also getting a brace with partner Graham Sheppard. Ely and Sheppard also had a win to their names too.

For Ambits, Graham Rogerson and Rob Rix picked up two wins and Rix also partnered Lewis Baldock for a win.

The closest match was between Avengers and Pegg Scaffolding, where it went down to the deciding game with the scores locked at 4-4.

Avengers took the match in five ends.

Don Dixon and Phil Dorrington triumphed in all of their games with Richard Edwards also pairing up with both Dixon and Dorrington for victories.

Martin Skipper and Peter Pegg won two games for Pegg and Danny Vertigan paired up with both Skipper and Pegg for a win with both partners also.

Division One also had a bit of a pattern to it with two 9-0s and two 6-3s.

The first whitewash saw Runcton Holme cool down the Hot Shots, where Mel Jupp, Graham Warren and Steve Bailey were too strong for their visitors.

Paul’s Driving School also recorded a 9-0 victory over the young Blades team.

Trevor Mason, Steve Hunt and Jack Mason all registered wins in this one.

West Lynn Sports and Social Club provided a 6-3 win over Runcton Holme B with Lewis Watson, Mik Pitt and Andy Castleton all winning two games with each partnership.

For the visitors, Carol Parker and David Lane provided a maximum in return.

The last 6-3 of the week saw Spin Doctors gain a well-deserved win over Green Fingers.

John Wiggs and Peter McDonagh were the only partnership to win all their games, with McDonagh partnering Malcolm Powell for two wins.

Wiggs and Powell also gained a well-deserved success.

For Green Fingers, Gordon Penney and Graham Keeley scored a brace and Keeley partnered Ray Ray Drew for their remaining point.