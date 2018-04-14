Bethany blazes her way to second at Fakenham race

Lynn Cycling Club’s Bethany Barnett claimed second place in the Fakenham Crits on Sunday afternoon.

Although the heavens opened and it started to hail, Barnett refused to let the conditions deter her.

The youngster pulled off a masterful move on the penultimate corner, nipping up the inside of a napping rider to grab second place.

Joann Rodriques gave an impressive display to finish 19th out of a field of 42 riders. Ian Carr also took part in another category, racing against Elite, category 1 and 2 riders.

Raced at a furious pace, Carr stayed in the mix for the best part of the race to eventually finish 32nd.

n Three club members, Simon Hardy, Phil and Carole Seaman attended in the role of British Cycling Accredited Marshalls.

They were required to help and assist with the management of traffic and pedestrians. Their task was to persuade them that the roads are closed and, although sometimes they get abuse, it remains a rewarding job knowing they are giving something back to the sport.

n Maciej Malyszka is holding a beginners TT taster/ improvers morning on September 8.