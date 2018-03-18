Bitson stars on oche as King’s Lynn United battle on

Norfolk Superleague Darts

King’s Lynn United at home to Wymondham: The team was at its lowest in the two- and-a-half seasons since it started.

With only two players available for the ladies, on top of that encountering technical problems and taking nothing away from the other team, United played superbly.

Results: Men – lost 2-5. MoM: Shaun Bitson; other winner Pat Dix.

Ladies – lost their games against the best team in Norfolk.

King’s Lynn United home to Thorpe: The team put recent defeats behind them to salvage what they can from this season.

Results: Men – won 5-2. MoM: Glenn West 28.90av; other winners Roger Berney, Ian King, Ady Johnson (180) and Shaun Bitson.

Ladies – lost 0-3 to another strong team.