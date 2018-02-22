Bitter disappointment as West Norfolk taste first defeat of 2018

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s unbeaten start to 2018 came to a disappointing end as they went down to a 34-5 reverse at Norwich Crusaders on Saturday.

A number of changes and a slow start didn’t help matters for West, who failed to recover from an early onslaught by Crusaders.

After the game, skipper Paul Bridges said: “I’m very disappointed after today’s performance especially after the run of form we have had in 2018.

“The number of changes we had to make this week made things tough with continuity.

“I feel we perhaps underestimated our opponents who despite their league position, have been strong at home even against the top sides.

“Their pack was very strong and it’s the first time in a long while we have been second best in that area.

“It certainly was a bad day at the office and we will be looking to put this result behind us and get back to our previous form. Everybody knows we can play better and we are looking to put things right in training with an extra session on Saturday with us not having a fixture.”

West Norfolk next host Southwold on March 3 and Bridges added: “We will reflect on what went wrong but will concentrate on what we know we can do well so we are ready to put things right against Southwold.

“Everyone knows their shirt is now up for grabs, so I hope the guys react and really put the effort in at training.”

After conceding two early tries, West Norfolk were let down by some poor tackling and errant handling.

West’s only score came when No 8 Ash Colvin crashed over for their only try of the afternoon.

West attempted to turn the tide in the second period but were unable to turn possession into points.

In a late arranged fixture, West travelled to Thetford with a mixed second and third team at the weekend.

With a number of players making their debuts and others putting in good performances, West returned home with a resounding 37-15 victory.

Five players from the club have been selected to play for Norfolk senior men’s side on Wednesday evening when they play Cambridgeshire.

Representing the county will be Paul Bridges, Adam Fox, Henry Rust, Alex Singleton and Sam Moses.

The game takes place at Ely Rugby Club (7.15pm) for any spectators who wish to go along and support.