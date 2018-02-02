Bridges: Victory shows how far West Norfolk have come on the pitch

London 3 Eastern Counties

Lowestoft &Yarmouth 3

West Norfolk 32

West Norfolk skipper Paul Bridges says Saturday’s London 3 Eastern Counties win over Lowestoft and Yarmouth shows how far the club has come in the last two years.

The Gatehouse Lane outfit recorded a 32-3 victory on their travels to maintain their unbeaten start to 2018.

An elated Bridges said: “I think days like today show how far we have come over the last two years.

“We had to rebuild the squad last year and this season it has all been about trying to consolidate and build continuity.

“We are now gelling as a team and I look forward to what the rest of the season may hold for us after climbing to sixth in the table.

“Wymondham at home on Saturday will pose a massive test for us after we lost to a last-minute try in the return fixture.

“But we will work hard to improve on our weaknesses whilst building on our strengths.”

After absorbing some early pressure and losing emergency fly-half and coach Lee Parry to injury, West began to take control.

Olly Denton took the reins at fly-half while Dave Evans stepped in at centre.

An early penalty for West resulted in Denton kicking for the corner and West, using the driving maul, powered their way over the line with hooker Christian Newton-Walters touching down.

Lowestoft responded with a penalty before some courageous defending from Rory O’Sullivan and Adam Fox helped keep the hosts at bay.

Mark Tillbrook broke through to score under the posts and give West Norfolk a 10-3 half-time advantage.

West stepped up the pressure in the second period and this resulted in a try for No 8 Edney Costa after skipper Bridges had opted for a scrum following a penalty 10 metres from the try line.

Wingers Singleton and Aspery began to exploit space behind the home backs and Dave Evans helped himself to a brace of tries with Singleton adding another.

West finished strongly with some aggressive defending from Ben Flores, backed up by prop Luke Covell, while Bridges and Costa continued to carry well until full time.

“We always knew this would be a tough journey despite Lowestoft’s league position,” admitted Bridges.

“They were physical and made us work hard for our points. We tried to play to our strengths using our scrum as a base which again performed excellently today.

“In the second half I was proud of how we maintained our composure and continued to apply pressure, resulting in the four tries we scored.”