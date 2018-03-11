BT Victory close gap on leaders in Heacham league

Only one match was played in the Heacham Table Tennis League last week due to heavy snow.

It was touch-and-go whether there would be any action but one game did go ahead and players got back home safely.

Monday’s match saw BT Victory close the gap at the top of the table to hust eight points after their 9-0 win over Adrian’s Allstars.

Victory had regulars Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Steve Hales joined by Ian Reynolds and they proved too strong for the Allstars Mike Nobes and his two super subs Eileen Needham and Charley Hammond.

The injured Mick Minns and Allstars captain Adrian Evans, who has been hospitalised, missed the game where there were some very close matches.

The league are now pleased to report that Evans is now out of hospital and back home to continue his recovery.

