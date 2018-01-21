BT Victory edge out Allstars in a thriller

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Heacham Table Tennis League, second-placed BT Victory took on third place Adrian’s Allstars.

Victory were stunned by the Allstars skipper Adrian Evans for, with new bat in hand, he could do no wrong as he beat Steve Hales and David Howell.

He also teamed up with Mike Nobes to win the doubles against Hales and Howell.

Charley Hammond, standing in for the injured Mick Minns, enjoyed a victory over Howell.

However it was not quite enough as Victory edged home 5-4.

Their top scorer was Mary-Ann Woodhouse who won her two singles and teamed up with Hales and Howell to win both her doubles. Howell got their final point with a close win over Nobes.

At Ringstead, it was the Ringstead Raiders trio of Mark Hipkin, Paul Humeniuk and Stephen Stafford in action against visiting Spivs Specials team of Jim and Jeff Race and Chris Griggs.

The Raiders came away with a 6-3 win but man-of-the-match went to Jim Race for the Specials who remained unbeaten on the night.

At Sedgeford Village Hall it was the local derby as the Stars took on the Savages.

The Stars’ trio of Mike and Dan Witley and Paul Richardson edged home 5-4 over the Savages team of Ian Rix, Kerry Smith and John Marrow.

Man-of-the-match came from the losing side after Rix went unbeaten.

For full report, visit: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm