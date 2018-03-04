BT Victory increase lead at top of Heacham League

Another great night was enjoyed by all in Heacham Public Hall where all eight teams were in action in the two-player Heacham Table Tennis League.

BT Victory’s Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Steve Hales increased their lead at the top of the table after beating Spiv’s Specials 14-1 and then Ringstead Raiders 15-0.

The Sedgeford Stars duo of Dan Witley and Paul Richardson had mixed results at they beat Ringstead Raiders duo Mark Hipkin and Justin Mullins 15-0 but then went down 14-1 to the Super Subs pairing of Graham Keeley and Rob Yarrow.

The Sedgeford Savages pairing of Kerry Smith and John Marrow went down 9-6 to the Super Subs and then lost 11-4 to Adrian’s Allstars, who had Mike Nobes and Super Sub Mike Cooper on loan.

Spiv’s Specials’ Jim Race and Stephen Jackson bounced back after their defeat by BT Victory to win 11-4 against the Hunny’s Heroes partnership of Tom and Alfie Yarrow.

