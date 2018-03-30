Busy Easter weekend of stock car action in King’s Lynn

A busy weekend of Easter stock car action will take place at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena this weekend.

Tomorrow sees the Unlimited Banger East Anglian Championship with racing also coming from the two-litre stock cars and 1300cc stock cars (from 5pm) and Monday sees the annual Wacky Races.

A big turnout of unlimited bangers is guaranteed with 80 cars booked in to compete.

Teenager Callum Gill won the East Anglian Championship in a quality field at Lynn two years ago and he will be looking for a repeat this weekend. He will be joined on track by his father Russell Gill, with local stars Darren Fendley and Simon Eglen also amongst the entry.

Fifty 1300 stock cars are booked in, where Jake Burgess will be looking for success after failing to bring back any points from his last outing at Northampton.

There are high hopes of a West Norfolk victory in the two-litre stock cars with Willie Skoyles, Lee Sampson, Craig Banwell and Austen Freestone booked in to race.

There will be four “Wacky” formulas in action on Monday – the 4x4 SUV Bangers, the Siamese Bangers, Reliant Robins and the 1500cc Bangers in their crazy race day.

Plenty of action and entertainment is promised as banger stars get the chance to let their hair down in vehicles that are different to the norm.

n A number of local drivers were in action in the BriSCA F2 meeting last weekend.

Only one driver qualified for the final, with Rob Aldridge getting through the consolation with in seventh place.

Aldridge failed to make the top ten in the final, which was won by Mark Simpson (Skegness).

He came out in the Grand National at the end of the night and a good drive netted him another seventh place finish in a high-quality field.