By George, Perry a perfect pigeon West Lynn silver cup winner

The New King’s Lynn Racing Pigeon Club held their presentation of cards and trophies at the West Lynn Community Centre.

The main guests for the evening were Mr and Mrs Tommy Hawes.

' Iffer' Manning (pink top) who won 6 times in the club, with Tommy Hawes.

Tommy presented the winners with their cards and trophies.

Pictured on the right are Tommy Hawes (left of the photo) with Eddie Perry (and his great grandson), who won the King George V silver cup.

On the far right is ‘Iffer’ Manning who won six times in the club.

Other winners are pictured below.

Bernie Byrne & Kim Peacock who also had 6 wins.

3) Linda Mortimore who finished the season with three wins.

4) The super ‘S.B.S. Lofts’ who won all of the club’s young bird races.

