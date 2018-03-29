Captain Alfie helps Norfolk to a county clean sweep

Under-15 boys starlet Alfie Williams was captain as four West Norfolk Athletics Club members inspired Norfolk to Sportshall glory at the weekend.

Williams was joined by his namesake Joe, Sam Nash and Charlie Tunmore, at the UEA SportsPark in Norwich, as Norfolk achieved a clean sweep to win all six age categories in the Eastern Regional finals.

The West Norfolk members were part of the Norfolk squads across two of the age groups.

All of the athletes fought hard all day to pull off some inspiring performances to take the victory by nine points in the team event.

Alfie, who was recognised for his achievements by Athletics Norfolk at their annual awards evening the night before, was in fantastic form once again.

He equalled his brother Charlie’s efforts from last year by finishing as runner-up in the individuals all-rounder competition, finishing just three points off top spot.

Alfie had a hard-fought four-lap time trial race, running second in his heat before finishing third overall in the final. He also achieved a personal best in the triple jump and smashed his shot put personal best with a massive distance of 14.17 metres.

Joe Williams was joint ninth in the all-rounder competition.

He stormed to success in the speedbounce with 83 bounces, was fifth overall in the four-lap time trial race and tenth in the long jump.

Alfie and Joe teamed up in the eight-lap paarlauf relay race to dominate and claim victory.

Sam Nash and Charlie Tunmore helped the under-11 boys Norfolk team storm to victory by 15 points.

Nash enjoyed a cracking day of second places in the vertical jump (47 centimetres) before achieving the same result after joining his relay team mates in the grand prix race and the obstacle relay.

Tunmore was sixth in the vertical jump, with a 42cm clearance.

He was also 11th in speedbounce, scoring 48, and was third with his relay team in the over and under relay.

By winning in the overall team events, the under-13 and 15 boys’ and girls’ teams have now qualified for the UK SportsHall Athletics National finals.

This was a fantastic achievement by all Norfolk representatives, who received some excellent and vocal support on the day, with the finals taking place at SportCity, in Manchester, on April 14 and 15.

n Turn to the facing page of today’s paper for more athletics and read how Ryston youngsters also played their part in the Norfolk triumph.