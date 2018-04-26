Captain’s drive-in concludes a busy start to April at Hunstanton venue

The annual captain’s drive-in at Searles Golf Club completed a hectic start to April on the golf course.

As well as welcoming their new skippers, Searles held two free taster days for youngsters over the Easter school holidays.

A busy fortnight also saw the England golf initiative, Girls Golf Rocks,held at the venue.

Searles lodge owner David Cox is men’s captain for a second year, with Samantha Gooderson being named as seniors captain and and Peter Wills as senior skipper.

A fun, but competitive, team event took place with the best two stableford scores out of a team of three counting on each hole and all three scores on the par threes.

The team event was won by Keith Whiting, Ali Fleming and Tony Holt with 44 points.

Sue Fleming, Angela Bissett and junior Rebecca Chesterman, with 18 stableford points, shared the prize for the best ladies score of the day, kindly provided by their new leader.

Warren Bates collected the prize for the most birdies on the day with two.

A total of £514 was raised for NARS the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service – the 2018 Searles Captain’s Charity.

Over the Easter holidays, PGA professional Ray Stocker ran lessons in the morning with 33 children of all ages taking part.

The fun day started with tuition on the driving range and moved out onto the putting green where all the children entered a putting competition.

All youngsters received a goody bag, certificate and had a great day.

Sixteen girls took part in a two-hour free coaching session as part of the Girls Golf Rocks scheme.

Thanks must go to all involved in both sessions, including PGA professional Ray Stocker, golf assistant Karen Callow and junior ambassador Chloe Tarbard who checked all juniors in and assisted with the coaching.

Searles PGA professional Ray Stocker is available to introduce players to the basics of the game and membership costs just £399 for a full year’s golf.

Stocker also runs junior classes every Sunday morning at 10am for just £4.

Call 01485 536 010 or visit: www.searles.co.uk/golf for more information.