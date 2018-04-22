Carp and bream still showing up on West Norfolk waters

Carp and bream are showing more frequently at Tottenhill, writes Darren Reed.

Pole and waggler anglers have enjoyed more success while a pike weighing more than 20lbs was caught on a boillie .

A warrior tench to nearly 3lbs was caught and carp to 17lbs 4ozs have shown to floating baits on the surface. Pole and waggler anglers have drawn in the bream when fished over loose feed.

At Springside, tench to 5lbs and carp to 13lbs have shown. Waggler has been the preferred method for the tench, when fishing close to the margins whilst offering corn or maggot.

Carp have frequently shown on the method feeder when offered boillie or pellet on the hook.

Bear Lake has seen carp to 11lbs on the method feeder. Roach have shown on the waggler and pole when offered maggot.

On Queen’s, bream to 6lbs have fallen to traditional bream style tactics on pellet and maggot.

Skimmers, roach and rudd have shown on the shorter line when presenting caster and maggot.

Shepherd’s Lake has seen carp to 15lbs on method feeders with a boillie.

Coarse anglers have been successful in finding the carp to 10lbs 5ozs when offered pellet as hook bait.

At a waterlogged Ken Hill, the combination has been changed and to avoid cars getting stuck until the ground has dried up.

The KLAA AGM will take place on May 9, at Knights’ Hill from 7.30pm.

n The carp are feeding at Downham and District Angling Association’s Wallington Hall venue.

There is no close season at Wallington and the Clay Pit, at Denver, opens on May 1.

Membership books run from May 1 and will be on sale from the usual outlets from Thursday, April 25.

The carp in lake three are really feeding well with good returns being had by members. Gary and Tina Davies bagged two carp to 14lbs from lake three.

The club’s over 60s have just finished their Spring League with results being: 1 Trevor Little 74pts, 2 Malcolm Plumb 71pts, 3 Terry Russell 69pts.

The average turnout was 14 members with a combined age of more than 1000 years.