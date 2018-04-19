Clean sweep of cup progress for King’s Lynn sides

Teams from Lynn Roller Hockey Club made it a clean sweep of progress into the Eastern Counties finals at the weekend.

The club’s under-20 side were the first to book their place in the finals before the under-13s and senior teams followed suit.

A convincing display from the under-20s saw Matt Baker notch five goals, Ewan Cann two and one apiece for Ethan Shread and Finley Griffin in a 9-0 victory over ECU.

Lynn’s under-13 outfit, also playing ECU, were involved in the closest game of the day but a brace from Alfie Poppy and some fine saves by Imogen Senter saw them hold on to a 2-1 success.

Millie Watson and Will Dickinson also performed well at the back for the youngsters who took on Peterborough in their semi-final.

Goals from Ria Griffin and Poppy, and more great saves by the busy Senter, clinched a 2-0 win and a place in the finals.

The senior team, who recently bagged their third consecutive national title with a 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Lynnsport, were the last side out on rink.

Also taking on Peterborough, it took just eight minutes for the seniors to get on the scoresheet through a Jack Tucker goal.

Tucker added two more, but Peterborough pulled one back just before half-time.

A goal from Lynn captain Josh Taylor and one apiece from Owen Norris and Matt Baker secured a 6-1 win and completed a memorable club clean sweep through to the finals on the day.

Thanks goes to sponsors Sharp Laser, AH Windows and Samueljacks for the continued sponsorship of the teams.