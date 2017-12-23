Clothing boost for King’s Lynn club

A King’s Lynn judo club will be able to buy new clothing for some of its younger members – thanks to an early Christmas present from a well-known leading housebuilder.

Members of Happidojo Judo Club are celebrating after receiving a £750 donation from Persimmon Homes East Midlands, which is building nearby.

The gift comes as part of Persimmon’s Healthy Communities scheme, which donates £22,500 to UK sport every month.

Colin McCallum, head coach at the club, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from Persimmon Homes.

“We are a friendly, family orientated club looking to grow and expand over the coming years.

“Funding to keep afloat is always hard to come by. This donation will help us to buy new training wear for some of our junior members.”

Persimmon’s Healthy Communities scheme reaches its crescendo in the coming months.

Next month finalists from each of Persimmon’s 30 regional businesses will be selected and a public vote will follow, with prizes of £200,000, £50,000 and £5,000 up for grabs.

The Healthy Communities scheme runs alongside Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative for non-sports clubs, which sees more than £700,000 dished out to good causes each year.

Nova Eames, head of sales at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to support Happidojo Judo Club with this money.

“Judo is a fantastic way to keep active, build confidence and meet new people.

“We hope the juniors enjoy their new clothes.”

Happidojo Judo Club, who continue to enjoy a number of successes, are based at the Sandringham Centre in Marham.

Persimmon Homes is building close to King’s Lynn at its Salterns development in Terrington St Clement, where two-bedroom bungalows start at £205,995.

To find out more or to enter the competition, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity