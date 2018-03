Have your say

The King’s Lynn teams visited Norfolk Superleague Darts top team Norwich on Sunday, and despite some good individual performances, were soundly beaten 6-1 and 3-1.

Winners were Mark Easter for the men and Michelle Belton for the ladies, but special mention for losing players Craig Blackshields with a 24.47 average, and Elise Broomfield with a 25-dart leg and 15.93 average.

On Sunday the teams entertain Thetford at the RBL club in Tower Street, starting at 6.30pm.