Cream of bowls gather for big finals night at Fakenham

Fakenham Gallow Indoor Bowls Club finals night last week – their big night of the year – showed yet again, contrary to the belief of some, that the sport attracts all ages.

Competitors ranged from eight-year-old Oliver Smerdon, who collected the Morrison’s Young Achiever of the year award, to players in their nineties who still figure in club competitions.

No Caption ABCDE

The evening also showed that that the game is a great leveller where even top rank players do not always win.

Mervyn King, multiple world champion, and fellow international son Sam King, who won the National Family Pairs title last week, together with wife, Suzanne, met their match in a club competition.

They were beaten in the final of the mixed triples by Jenny Simmons-Brack, Roy Preston and David Webb.

That was repeated in the under-25 singles where Danny Cawthorne, who despite winning the EBF national singles title last year, was out-bowled in his final by fellow youngster, Jack Wells.

No Caption ABCDE

Cawthorne, though, was still judged to be the year’s overall under-25 achiever with the award of the Mervyn King Trophy.

Commenting on the King’s and Cawthorne’s national successes men’s club president, Richard Andrews, said. “It’s not often one club wins two national awards. Both were excellent achievements.”

He, together with the ladies president, Marie Frost, presented the club awards.

Elsewhere there was a broad range of winners with both established names and relative newcomers.

No Caption ABCDE

Amongst the ladies were familiar names such as Jo Ashmore, Irene Lambert, Pam Whitehead, Pam Frary, Louise Hannant, Pauline Frost and Coralie Bell.

Stalwarts among the men who figure year-after-year were David Frost, Shaun and Malcolm Savory, David Webb, Roy Preston, Richard Mason and Mark Riches.

Younger players also made their mark, including Danny Cawthorne, Rhys Morgan and Jack Wells.

One family not only won honours on the rink but were awarded accolades for their sterling service to the club. Husband-and-wife, David and Pauline Frost, collected the Negus Personality Cup and the Vera Wright Rose Bowl respectively.

David Beresford’s team won the team Achievement Award.

Although newcomers to Division Three of the Afternoon League they won the title at their first attempt and were also runners-up in the Stratford Cup, which is open to teams in all three leagues of that competition.

But the club is not only about winning.

Their policy is to encourage youngsters to take up the sport and several in recent years have figured prominently in county and national finals due to a coaching scheme currently run by Jeff Tucker on Saturday evenings.

Using specially adapted equipment the club even caters for blind and partially sighted members and those confined to wheelchairs.

Away from the green, indoor carpet men’s club president Dick Andrews is to be the next president of the Norfolk County Indoor Bowls Association. Acknowledging the honour he said he was only the second club member to be thus honoured.

The first was Tony Howell in the 1990’s.