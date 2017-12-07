Darren’s pride as King’s Lynn school secures black belt upgrades

It was a proud weekned for the Kuk Sool Won of Kings Lynn school of traditional Korean martial arts.

School owner Darren Brown pkjn was delighted and proud when his wife Marie and two daughters Sophie and Abigail were promote to second degree black belt Kyo Sa Nim, along with instructor Steve Jubey.

The school also had five new first degree black belts Jyo Kyo Nim.

They are husband and wife Tim and Louise Rolfe, Jake Gillham, Frances Ford and Maddison Barnes.

The five travelled to Norwich UEA to take part in the WKSA national black belt testing, along with twenty-nine other students.

They then travelled up to Liverpool at the weekend to complete their journey to first and second degree black belt.

Kuk Sool Won Team Kings Lynn’s 19 strong team also took part in the WKSA UK tournament .

Competitors took part in empty hand forms, self-defence techniques, board breaking and non-contact sparring.

The team did the school proud, winning lots of gold, silver, bronze and copper medals,.