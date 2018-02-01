Darts girls are here to stay for Searles event

Promotors of West Norfolk sporting events have spoken out after uproar over whether walk-on girls should feature at events.

More than 36,000 people across the country have signed a petition to reverse a ban on walk-on girls during darts matches.

With Searles hosting their Darts Classic Weekendover the next few days in Hunstanton, our reporter spoke to promoters, JBD Sports & Events.

Managing director Jeremy Harding said: “The girls will be attending, as will the dancing girls, for all our events of 2018.

“It is a company decision and we will continue until our clients decide otherwise.”

The girls appearing at the event include regulars, Daniella Allfree and Charlotte Wood, who are managed by Angels Elite Models.

Mr Harding said: “I use these two girls for our events because they are the best people for the job and they give the high quality that our clients want.”

Owner Karen Cookson said: “It’s their job, their livelihood and they love it, not one of them is forced. It’s their choice and people are taking the choice away from them.

“The girls add the glamour and they’re booked as a part of the entertainment, they enjoy the job and some of them have families to support. It’s political correctness gone mad.”

She added: “I was one of the first girls back in the 90’s and I had the most amazing experience. I loved the job, the atmosphere is just amazing and I never once felt unsafe.”

With Formula 1’s owners saying they will discontinue the use of “grid girls”, other motorsports are reviewing their plans for 2018.

Robin Brundle has just taken over at co-promoter for Lynn Stars, following a lifetime of experience at all levels of motorsport, including Formula 1.

He said: “Grid girls have been part of speedway but with the modern swill of opinion, we will review how we structure our grid presentation for 2018.

“We will strike a balance, it’s a very fine line but there is still a show to put on and we do have to appeal to all sectors while respecting all views.”

He added: “We have track girls who will hold the boards up for riders or form an opening parade but they have always been appropriately cladded.

“We certainly wouldn’t support the exploit of either male or female body form.”

The darts petition is available via the change.org website and is addressed to Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn.