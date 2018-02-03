David bags gold and silver at King’s Lynn indoor championships

Ryston’s David MacQueen returned home with a gold and two silvers from the Keith Ward Indoor Track and Field Championships at Lynnsport.

MacQueen won the under-13 boys’ shot put (5.98m), before running 8.6 secs (PB) in the 60m and jumping 4.15m for second in the long jump.

In the same age group, Ryan Wood took bronze in the sprint hurdles, as well as clinching a county third in the long jump (3.75m) and 60m sprint (9.0 secs, PB).

Riley Bell joined his club colleagues in the 60m final and clocked 9.6 secs.

Bell also jumped a new PB in long jump with 3.03m.

Oakley Took jumped 3.34m in the long jump and also competed in his first hurdles race.

Louie Copeland did well in the 60m and long jump.

Lucy Oakley performed well in the under-13 girls.

She threw a new 15 centimetre PB in the shot for gold with a throw over 8m.

She also jumped a personal best in the long jump and just missed out of a medal in the 60m.

In the under-15 girls’ shot, Bea Honeybone threw more than eight-and-a-half metres with a new weight, and Lucy Sagrott threw more than 7.25 metres.

Lily-May Collison did well in 60m and long jump and Louise Palmer performed well in her first sprint hurdles race.

In the under-15 boys’, Jay Liczbinski came away with silver and a new PB in the high jump with 1.40m.

He also hurdled well in his first-ever hurdles race to finish fifth, just behind fellow Ryston athlete Liam Clare (11 secs).

Clare missed out on the 60m final by 0.1 seconds (8.7 secs) and jumped 3.88m in the long jump.

Kieran Bell had a competitive sprint with Clare in the 60m.

Tyler Pooley came away with gold in the 60m, just ahead of Ackara Black, also of Ryston Runners.

Black also got a medal in the long jump.

Naomi Darkins vaulted 2.00m in the pole vault while Gabby Clare was fourth in the sprint hurdles, just 0.1 secs off a medal.

Holly Chen and Jess Boxall sprinted well in their respective age groups.

Gareth Hunt high-jumped 1.75m for silver in the senior men’s competition and claimed gold in the pole vault (3.00m), triple jump and long jump to complete a memorable afternoon.

Jeff Reed ran a new personal best in the 60m and Robert MacQueen ran a quick 7.7 seconds in the 60m to finish with silver.