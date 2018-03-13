Deft touch as King’s Lynn League big hitters Exiles banish hosts Wasps

IBA King’s Lynn

Table Tennis League

With the end of the season in sight it’s all to be played for in the Lynn & District League.

The big hitters this week were Exiles who travelled to Wisbech to take on the Wasps II team.

Exiles went at them from the off and had Jim Defty (3.5), Allan Nicholls (3) and Lee Osler (2.5) to thank for the 9-1 win. Wasps’ consolation point came from Igors Scekalevs.

St James entertained Wasps and had maximums from Owen Turner and Serafim Melo, both in great form, for their 6-4 win. Steve Mason, Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson all had wins over Alan Jones in return with Goodale and Crowson also taking the doubles.

Wisbech Wizards were also on the wrong end of a 6-4 result as they took on their fellow Cambridgeshire team the Wisbech Hawks. Grant Brightey (2) and guest Jack Mason (2) gained the points for the home team but with Graham Sheppard (2.5), Steve Ely (2.5) and Craig Pack (1) showing strength in depth it was enough to take the match.

Pegg Scaffolding still lead the table after a 7-3 win at home to Heacham, however the star of the show must be Heacham’s James Patterson who beat recent Singles Champion Wayne Mason in three straight ends. Patterson matched this performance in his remaining games to gain a maximum. For Pegg Scaffolding Mason (2), Martin Skipper (2) and Peter Pegg (2) did enough to take the win.

Ziggys entertained Avengers and in a very hard fought battle managed to secure a 8-2 win, Gary Hewitt winning all his games and the doubles and having good support from both Chad Bassett (2.5) and Chuck Hewitt (2) to gain their points. In reply Keith Phillips and Don Dixon picked up a win apiece.

Not very often we say this, but some close results happened in Division One. The biggest win came from Spin Doctors who beat Blades 7-3, John Wiggs continuing his fine form winning all three of his games. He also had good support from Kerry Smith (2) and Malcolm Powell had a good win over Ben Peacock, Wiggs and Smith also took the doubles. In reply were Mike Smith (2) and Jake Hughes (1).

Runcton Holme could only manage a 6-4 win away to Walton Club who had James Wu in outstanding form; he showed the team at the top who was boss for the night walking away with a solid maximum. Sam Kiddle also had a good win over Mel Jupp for their four points. For Runcton John Mingay (2.5), Nick Osborne (2.5) and Mel Jupp (1) did enough to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The draw specialists West Lynn took on Pauls Driving School and did what they did best, coming away with a 5-5 draw, Jack Mason the star of the show with a nice maximum. Trevor Mason also had a win and the pair also won the doubles. For the visitors Danny Vertigan (2), Andy Castleton (2) and Lewis Watson (1) were the scorers.

Heacham took on Hotshots, with no player going unbeaten and with Mike Cooper standing in for Hotshots it was always going to be a tight match,. This one also finished up 5-5 with the home team’s Leigh MacDonald and Mick Ruffles scoring a brace of wins each and Benji Richardson gaining a good win over Keith Richardson, for Hotshots Alex Bragg and Mike Cooper also scored a brace each but they also took the doubles.