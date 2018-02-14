Depleted King’s Lynn roller hockey side bounce back to form

A busy week of action for Lynn Roller Hockey Club saw the club’s C team travel to Soham to take part in their latest tournament.

Lynn opened the competition with a tough opening 9-4 defeat to Norwich.

But they soon bounced back, and in some style, with an impressive 9-0 victory over Letchworth, despite having just four outfield players and no substitutes.

The visiting side then faced ECU in their last fixture of the competition.

Some excellent play saw them hold an early 2-0 advantage.

However, they were put under pressure when ECU pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 before Lynn added a third to ease their worries.

Both sides added another goal before full-time in what was an impressive 4-2 victory for the C team.

Lynn Roller Hockey Club’s under-11s made the short trip to Cambridge where they featured in a tournament.

Lynn’s youth side took part in games against both the ECU Blue and ECU Gold teams, as well as competing against the home side Cottenham in their final game.

The youngsters performed well, showing great passages of play and exhibiting great teamwork throughout. Debuting for Lynn was Jake Smith who put in a player-of-the-match performance against Cottenham. Grace Davey also impressed in just her second game for the club.

Lynn C squad (pictured above): Back, left to right – Myah Easter, Joseph Hawes, Callum Vincent, Ethan Shread. Front, from the left: Harvey Dugdale, Eilidh Clague and Finley Griffin.

Under 11 squad (pictured on the right): Nancy Rutty, Jake Smith, Grace Davey, Poppy Smith, Lacey Vincent, Oliver Kirk.