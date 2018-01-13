Derby delight as West Norfolk blow away rivals Wisbech

London 3 Eastern Counties

West Norfolk 46 Wisbech 8

West Norfolk maintained their winning start to 2018 with a resounding derby victory over Wisbech at Gatehouse Lane this afternoon.

A brace of tries from Stephen Asprey and Alex Singleton put the hosts in control before a flurry of further scores helped avenge the 51-24 scoreline in the corresponding fixture last September.

No Caption ABCDE

A jinking run through the middle by Alex Singleton gave West Norfolk an early lead before Sam Moses added the conversion.

Wisbech reduced the arrears with a penalty and, just as they threatened to get a foothold in the the game, Asprey took full advantage of a mistimed tackle from a visiting full-back to charge over for West’s second score.

The try was again converted by Moses as the hosts held a 14-3 advantage going into the interval.

West knew they needed a quick start to the second period and they duly responded by blowing Wisbech away soon after the restart.

No Caption ABCDE

Asprey and Singleton both went over for their second tries of the afternoon while an exquisite chip-and-run from Haydn Revell saw him extend the home side’s lead to 29-3.

Freddie Playford registered the next try after bursting through a brittle visiting defence to score and Moses added the extras.

Fly-half Moses was soon among the tries after latching onto a sublime pass from Revell before Edney Costa put West Norfolk 46-3 clear after a powerful scrum left the visiting backline reeling.

Wisbech went over for a consolation try late on but they were left to lick their wounds after a brilliant performance from the hosts.