Dersingham’s Jess is a golden girl

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Jess Bateman won a gold medal at a recent under-17 national tournament.

Bateman, 15, played in the under-17 silver grade competition in Hertfordshire.

Dersingham-based Jess, who is ranked 12 in England in her age group, is now too highly-graded to participate in silver competitions in singles, but was able to play in the mixed event.

Playing with her regular partner, Harry Lines from Bucks, the pair were top seeds and lived up to their billing.

After comfortably winning their initial group, they received a bye in the quarter-finals.

Meeting William and Charlotte Freer from Devon in the semi-finals, they easily dispatched the brother/sister pairing by 15-5, 15-7.

In the final they met Liam Purton and Leonna Lee, the second seeds, from Essex/Herts.

Although the final was a closer contest, Bateman and Lines never looked in trouble, taking the title with a 15-13, 15-10 victory.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.