Double derby date marks the start of new West Norfolk cricket season

A blockbuster start to the new cricket season sees a double derby date on the opening weekend in the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division.

Last season’s champions Downham Town start the defence of their crown with a tricky assignment at North Runcton, while another eagerly-awaited clash sees Fakenham welcome Stow to Highfield Lawn.

Downham have added Australian Nathan Green to their squad as their overseas star for the campaign.

Green is a right-arm medium/fast bowler and middle-order left-hand bat.

Downham skipper Pat Yates said: “We’re looking forward to the challenge of defending the title.

“We’re in a bit of a transition phase with a few of the younger guys likely to play a more prominent part of the team this season, so a lot will depend on how the senior members perform and help them through.

“I expect Cromer to be strong again, they’re perhaps the strongest batting side in the league and on their small ground they’ll be hard to beat.

“Runcton are also a good young side who have been building over the last few years and will be strong again.”

Downham’s biggest task will perhaps be replacing wicketkeeper Rob King who has retired after 15 years behind the stumps.

Tom Tansley was set to fill the void left by King, before deciding to switch his loyalties to North Runcton, so Alex Stuart will deputise.

North Runcton, meanwhile, are looking to build on a third-place finish from last season.

Captained by Ben Coote, Runcton’s squad has already shown a lot more commitment and an improvement at their training sessions.

After a two-year spell as Runcton’s professional player, Dean Robinson is now pursuing a new challenge.

But the club are delighted to have secured the services of Kirwin Christoffels as their 2018 professional.

South African Christoffels is likely to bat in the top order and bowl some overs, giving Runcton the option to adapt selection accordingly.

Andrew Barrett takes over as second team captain at North Runcton and has a blend of youth and experience to select from.

Newly-promoted Stow are confident of a good season in the top flight.

Although they’ve lost the services of Keith Thompson, they have brought in Amit Dhadwal as their overseas player along with Jack Southgate.

Vice-captain Pete Brassett said: “After a fantastic campaign last year, we’re full of confidence going into this season.

“We have prepared well and the squad is looking forward to challenging themselves in the top league.

“We have brought in Amit, who has played in England twice, scoring more than a 1,000 runs in the season both times.

“He will bring lots of experience to a fairly young group. I am one of the old men in the squad at 30.”