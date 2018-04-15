Doubles title wide open as West Norfolk season reaches its climax

With only one week of fixtures left in the IBA Barrett Doubles, it couldn’t be any closer at the top of the Premier League.

Ziggy’s remain out in front by just a mere two points after a 6-3 win away at Avengers.

Chad Bassett and Martyn Allen did the business with a good maximum between themselves.

Allen partnered John Blyth for a brace of wins and Bassett/Blyth won one to see them home and dry.

For Avengers, Don Dixon and Richard Mussett won two and Mussett also won one with Richard Edwards.

Wasps, who are close on the heels of the leaders, recorded a 6-3 win over St James.

Mike Crowson, Dave Attridge and Steve Mason all won two games with each partnership.

St James had Owen Turner and Mark Pearman winning all three of their points.

Pegg Scaffolding currently sit in third and have completed their doubles fixtures for the season.

The trio of Wayne Mason, Peter Pegg and Martin Skipper ran out 9-0 winners away to Heacham.

Fourth-placed Wisbech Wizards could make a late surge for the title with them having two games in hand.

They ran out 8-1 winners away to Wisbech Hawks.

Grant Brightey, Brett Heppenstall and Peter Munch proved too strong for the home team.

A Graham Sheppard and Steve Ely win over Brightey/Munch stopped the whitewash.

Exiles defeated Wasps II 7-2.

The home pairing of Jim Defty and Steve Barrett went through the night unbeaten.

Both players also paired up with Lee Osler for a brace of wins.

For Wasps II, David Patrick gained a win with both Paul Reed and David Hughes.

In Division One, Heacham had a re-arranged game with Blades and a match with Hot Shots and won both games 8-1.

Against Blades, Leigh MacDonald paired with both Bob Richardson and Mick Ruffles for a maximum six points.

Ruffles and Richardson also scored a brace of wins to see out victory.

For Blades, Mike Smith and Ben Peacock scored a consolation win.

In the Hot Shots game, the same trio shone for Heacham, although an Alex Bragg/Keith Richardson win over MacDonald/Ruffles stopped the rot for Hotshots.

Walton Club also entertained West Lynn Sports & Social Club and won by the same scoreline.

James Yu teamed up with Karen Hubble and Sam Kiddle for maximum points while Hubble and Kiddle gained a couple of wins.

The West Lynn father-and-son pairing of Danny and Colney Vertigan were the only winners for the opponents down the A47.

Spin Doctors took on Blades and carried on their good form with a 6-3 success.

John Wiggs and Daryl Johnson were the stars of the night, winning all their games.

Peter McDonagh joined both Wiggs and Johnson for the remaining three wins.

Mike Smith and Jake Hughes registered two wins for Blades, while Mike and Max Smith scored one.

West Lynn entertained Paul’s Driving School and were no match for the trio of Jack Mason, Trevor Mason and Ash Starling, who ran out convincing 9-0 winners.