Downham Market runner Callum in good form in five-mile race series

With most of the Ryston Runners contingent probably keeping their powder dry for a big upcoming local road racing weekend, only a very few took to the tar in the past week.

Callum Stanforth was Ryston’s sole representative at the first race in the 2018 Yarmouth Promenade five-mile Race Series on Wednesday, making a good start by clocking a personal best time of 27.22, which placed him sixth overall.

Lorena Latisaite and Adam Howard were among the almost 450 competitors who, on Sunday, completed the re-arranged Coltishall Jaguars and Mad March Hare 10k, postponed due to bad weather.

They finished 37th and 38th respectively in 41.52 and 41.55, with Latisaite’s performance being good enough for second female overall and first senior woman and a PB time to boot.