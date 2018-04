Have your say

Ryston Park Golf Club’s Cullington Cup team managed to win a tight match against Swaffham Golf Club by seven shots.

The same pairing were used for both 18 holes.

Pictured above from the left are: Richard Taylor, Joel Wagg, Richard Cave, Nigel Crouch, match captain Nigel Wagg, club captain Bert Emery, Mick Ward, Dave Stennett and Andrew Hodges.