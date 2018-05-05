Downham Market Ryston members set two club records

There were some excellent performances by Ryston athletes at the Eastern Athletics League fixture, where 48 members took part and two club records were set.

David MacQueen (U13 boys) took a massive 1.3 seconds off his 100m PB to post a new club record of 13.0.

He also added half a metre to his long jump PB, leaping to 4.87m as well as setting a new PB in the 200m of 28.9 secs.

Lucy Oakley (Under 13 girls) improved her own club shot record to 9.25m, throwing more than nine metres for the first time.

Oakley also set a new long jump PB of 3.72m.

Her shot putt and MacQueen’s long jump and 100m currently rank them in the top 15 in the UK for these events.

Other PBs were achieved by: Kit Howlett (U15B) with three, being 4.74m in long jump, 9.39m in triple jump and 22.7m in discus; Jay Liczbinski with two: 1.50m in high jump and 13.7 secs in sprint hurdles; and Charlie Wakefield ran 2.05 for 800 and 55.1 for 400m, consolidating his potential as he moves through the age groups.

Robert MacQueen (U17B) has been agonisingly close to breaking the 12-second barrier in the 100m since the end of last season and on Sunday he broke it by running 11.8 seconds to take the win in that category.

In the same age group, Toby Leigh-Hayton ran a PB of 2.29 in the 800m. Kieran Bell (U15B) jumped more than 9m in his first-ever triple jump and also bettered his 200m PB to 30.8 secs.

Thea Howlett won the U17W triple with a jump of 10.19m.

In the high jump, Naomi Darkins (SW) set a new PB of 1.46m which took the win.

Saffron Teasdale equalled her best with 1.25m, and Gareth Hunt won the senior men’s event with 1.70m.

There were other personal bests for Ryan Wood (discus and hurdles), Marcus Wood (shot and 600m), Ackara Black (long jump), and Gabby Clare (discus).

Among the relatively few senior competitors from the club, Callum Stanforth followed up his PB from the midweek road race with a second place in the senior men’s 1500m, commenting that he found it odd to need to wear gloves for a spring track race.