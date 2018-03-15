Downham Market Ryston Runners Paul and Gaye muster haul of national Master medals

The CAU Inter-County Cross Country Championships took place in almost insurmountably muddy, slippery conditions at Loughborough on Saturday.

Four Ryston Runners AC members were representing Norfolk, and all found the conditions extremely testing.

The Wakefield brothers, Charlie (U15) and Harry (U13) felt they could never really establish their customary running rhythms and were both disappointed with their finishing positions (Charlie 140th, Harry 272nd) even considering that they were up against the best in the country.

Callum Stanforth had a similar experience in the senior men’s race, placing 257th in a race environment to which he has yet to become accustomed.

Lorena Latisaite had her first Norfolk call-up, having originally been named as a reserve for the team, and wore her vest with pride, finishing in 236th place in the senior women’s race.

The British Masters Athletic Federation’s annual Indoor Track & Field Championships took place over the weekend at Lee Valley. Paul Harrison retained his national M50 triple jump title in fine style, achieving a PB distance of 11m 48 to bag his gold medal.

Gaye Clarke went home from the same championships with a complete haul of medals and a couple of season’s best (SB) performances, a good psychological boost for her next competition, which is the European Masters Championships in Madrid next week.

In the W55 age group she took gold in the 60m Hurdles, silver in the High and Long Jumps (SB in the latter), and Bronze (SB) in the 60m.

Three Ryston members were competing in Spain on Sunday, albeit several hundred kilometres apart.

Frances Rayner ran for 4 hours 22 mins 09 secs to finish well inside the top 10,000 in the Zurich Barcelona Marathon.

Meanwhile, Pete and Cath Duhig covered 10.3 very windy kilometres in the III Cross Urbano Colegio Festivo at Orihuela in Alicante Province, Pete finishing second in the Men Over 60 category (55:51) and Cath winning the W60 age group, once again by dint of being the only competitor in that category.

Nonetheless she walked to 102nd place in 68:47, with five runners behind her, and the fact that there was only one sub-40 minute finisher reflects the nature of the course.

l As part of Ryston member Gill Hart’s marathon training, she needed to up the mileage to 20 miles, so entered the Lydd 20-mile race, down in Kent.

She said: “This was my longest run since my back injury in 2012. Despite feeling rough, with a sore back, sore throat and a hacking cough, I decided to go ahead and get round.

“I was pleased to finish and get a lovely medal! My time wasn’t too bad considering.”

Hart was 596 out of 723 finishers, 3rd W65, in 3:45:53.