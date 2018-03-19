Easter racing at Fakenham not to be missed

Easter is just around the corner and with it comes a host of unmissable horse racing at Fakenham Racecourse to keep the whole family entertained.

Those heading to the course on Easter Monday are in for a real treat, with under 18s admitted for free and course enclosure tickets starting at just £10. There will also be plenty of fun activities scheduled to take place on the day, including a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

The gates will open at 11am, with the first race scheduled for 2.15pm (time is subject to change).

The course will be providing ‘eggs-cellent’ activities for under 18s, such as Easter egg hunts, carnival rides and much more – a perfect family day out for the Easter weekend.

Easter Monday, April 2, further details: Visit the Fakenham website – fakenhamracecourse.cloudvenue. co.uk

Or hop to www.gbracing.com/easter18 to find out more.