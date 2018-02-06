Search

Fakenham call inspection ahead of tomorrow’s race meeting

Fakenham Racecourse New Year's Day Meeting 1st Jan 2018 2nd Race action (The Fakenham Amateur Riders Handicap Steeple Chase Class 5)
Fakenham racecourse will have to survive an early-morning inspection tomorrow if its planned six-race card is to go ahead.

Chief executive and clerk of the course David Hunter called the inspection this morning with snow and ice on the horizon.

Hunter said: “With the overnight forecast of snow, which could produce up to six or seven centimetres, but it is more likely to be two to three, I must call an early inspection.

“I would give the chances of racing at 50 per cent.”

Should the meeting survive, it may prove another spectacular day for Stratford-based trainer Olly Murphy.

At the last meeting, Murphy had four winners and he could go one better this time around.

The red-hot trainer is responsible for the favourite in five contests, including the opener, the 2pm maiden hurdle in which he runs Swaffham Bulbeck under champion jockey Richard Johnson.