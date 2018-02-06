Fakenham call inspection ahead of tomorrow’s race meeting

Fakenham racecourse will have to survive an early-morning inspection tomorrow if its planned six-race card is to go ahead.

Chief executive and clerk of the course David Hunter called the inspection this morning with snow and ice on the horizon.

Hunter said: “With the overnight forecast of snow, which could produce up to six or seven centimetres, but it is more likely to be two to three, I must call an early inspection.

“I would give the chances of racing at 50 per cent.”

Should the meeting survive, it may prove another spectacular day for Stratford-based trainer Olly Murphy.

At the last meeting, Murphy had four winners and he could go one better this time around.

The red-hot trainer is responsible for the favourite in five contests, including the opener, the 2pm maiden hurdle in which he runs Swaffham Bulbeck under champion jockey Richard Johnson.