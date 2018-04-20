Fakenham father-and-son duo win final after thrilling comeback

Mervyn King and his son Sam produced a thrilling comeback to dethrone the reigning champions at the National Family Pairs championship.

The Gallow Indoor Club members captured the glory after an astonishing final which was decided on a tense extra end.

The Bible tells us of the Three Kings, but there were actually four in the final as the Fakenham pairing saw off their namesakes Wendy and Lewis King, from the Swale Club in Sittingbourne.

A fantastic final brought the curtain down on the Championships which were held at the Nottingham club in Beechdale Road.

The holders, from Kent, took a sensational 14-0 lead after 10 ends, and the game was surely as good as over.

But, over the remaining eight ends, the Norfolk duo hit back to score 15 unbelievable shots to their opponents’ one to level the scores at 15-15.

Spectators were anticipating that Sam and Mervyn might throw in the towel when they trailed 0-14.

But they skilfully worked their way back into the game with a 1-2- 2-3- 1-1 sequence, dropping a single on the 14th end. The Swale duo were leading 15-10 after 15 ends, and holding three shots.

Sam King played a brilliant trail with his last bowl to turn three down into three up, leaving the score at 15-13 – and anyone’s game.

The leads both played well throughout – and especially on the extra end.

Wendy King delivered three touchers.

However the younger Gallow King fired the jack into the ditch, and his sat about a foot from the jack in a virtually unbeatable position.

Sam, who turns 19 on Sunday, said: “It really was a brilliant career highlight for me when I got into the English junior side, but this beats that.

“To win a national title is great, but to do it with my dad is really something else.”