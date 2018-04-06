Fakenham racecourse given extra meeting by British Horseracing Authority

Fakenham races have been granted a last-minute additional fixture by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) for tomorrow.

The extra meeting comes following the abandonment of Fakenham’s Easter Monday race meeting due to a waterlogged track.

Fakenham’s David Hunter, chief executive and clerk of the course said: “I am delighted we have been able to work with the BHA to put this race meeting on Saturday at such short notice.

“The appalling weather over the Easter weekend has been ruthless to racing across the country and losing our Easter Monday fixture was a real blow.

“However, Saturday will really help British racing and will also give our hugely dedicated and loyal racegoers an opportunity to enjoy a day of racing over the Easter period.

“As the fixture is being put on at such short notice, we are offering a hugely discounted adult entry price of £10 per adult and we shall run the entire site as one enclosure.”

Stuart Middleton, BHA racing operations manager said:“We are grateful to Fakenham for stepping in to stage this additional fixture after the recent spate of abandonments, and our thanks as always go to the Horserace Betting Levy Board for their support.

“The programme of races has been compiled following an assessment of the races lost recently due to the wet weather and should provide a breadth of opportunities for the horse population as well as some competitive racing for participants and the public.”

Gates will open from 11am as usual and first of seven races will be at 2.15pm.

Tickets will cost £10 per person across all enclosures and can be purchased at the gate on the day (cash only) and children 17 years and under are FREE.

Annual member badges will be accepted as usual.

For those who wish to book a table in the Prince of Wales Firth Restaurant for this day, please contact Trudi Moulton on 01328 862388 ext 3 or 07941 316452.

For further information, please visit: www.fakenhamracecourse.co.uk or call 01328826388.