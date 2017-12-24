Father-and-son duo continue improvement in Heacham League

Heacham League

The fourth round of the two-player Heacham Table Tennis League took place in the public hall.

In the first session, BT Victory increased their lead at the top of the table when Steve Hales and Mary-Ann Woodhouse beat the Hunnys Heroes’ pairing of brothers Tom and Alfie Yarrow.

14-1 was the scoreline as Tom took an end off Hales, but the improvement from the start of the season for the Yarrow lads is incredible.

The Sedgeford Savages duo of Kerry Smith and John Marrow had an excellent win 13-2 over the Ringstead Raiders’ pairing of Paul Humeniuk and Richard Hendricks.

On table three it was a really close affair when Super Subs’ Charley Hammond and Eileen Needham edged home 8-7 against the Spivs Specials’ father-and-son duo of Stephen and Aaron Jackson.

Oh how both have improved over the season with Stephen beating Hammond and Aaron winning his first end of the season.

On table four it was the Sedgeford Stars team of Paul Richardson and Dan Witley taking on the Adrian’s Allstars’ duo of Mike Nobes and super sub Mike Cooper, with Allstars winning 13-2.

In the second session, Super Subs defeated Ringstead Raiders 11-4 while Sedgeford Savages found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-1 result when they played BT Victory.

After a loss in the first half, Sedgeford Stars came away in the second session with a 10-5 win over Hunnys Heroes.

Adrian’s Allstars recorded their second win of the night when they beat Spivs Specials 12-3.

For full report and match photos, please visit: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm