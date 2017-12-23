Feltwell’s Charlie, 15, is the big winner at Norfolk event

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Charlie Wakefield, from Feltwell, was the big winner at the Norfolk under-16 schools championships.

Charlie, 15, who is personally sponsored by Forza West Midlands, won all three titles in the tournament, with several other West players performing very well against strong opposition.

In the boys’ singles, Charlie, Leo Fonzo, Alfie Brown and Luc Widdowson all won their initial groups to go into the top section in round two.

There, Charlie won all three of his matches to reach the semi-final, with Fonzo in second place.

Widdowson caused a major upset by defeating the second seed to join them in the last four.

Charlie won the final for his first title of the day, and Fonzo beat Widdowson to finish third and fourth respectively. Brown finished eighth overall.

Three West girls played in the singles, with Tilly Richies competing very well to win one game and only just lose another 20-21. After round one Amy Howard (playing against much older competition) and Taylor Smith went into the consolation group, with Taylor then winning two games.

The boys’ doubles was played in two groups, with Charlie and partner Aruneesh winning theirs, followed by Fonzo and Brown in second place.

Group B was topped by Harry Wakefield and Louis Davis, with Widdowson and his partner finishing second to join the others in the semi-finals.

Charlie and Aruneesh easily won their semi-final, and Wakefield and Davis defeated Alfie and Leo 21-13 in the other.

The final was a close match, but the older Wakefield brother prevailed, winning by 21-16.

In the girls’ doubles, Richies and Smith played well to win one match, finishing fourth overall.

Charlie won his third title in the mixed, partnering Charlotte Pollard, winning all their matches, with Harry and Izzy Sellors finishing fourth.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.