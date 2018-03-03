Feltwell’s Charlie wins gold

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Charlie Wakefield, 15, caused a major upset, winning gold in the Milton Keynes under-17 silver grade tournament.

Wakefield, from Feltwell, wasn’t seeded, but went through to the final unbeaten, after defeating three seeded players on his way to the title.

He comfortably won all three matches in his group, sending him through to the quarter-finals to meet the second seed, Russell Yeng from Yorkshire.

There he caused the upset of the tournament, by beating Yeng 15-11, 15-9 to reach the semi-final.

Then he faced fourth seed, Danny Chen from Cheshire, and was pushed all the way in the first game, but took it by a close 17-15. Wakefield won the second end by 15-12 to reach the final.

As expected, the final was a much harder contest.

Facing third seed Alan Tu, from Yorkshire, Wakefield had to play his best badminton to take the first end by 15-13, and was unlucky not to win the second game, dropping it by 14-16 in setting.

But Wakefield raised his game again and raced away with the deciding end, taking the gold medal after an easy 15-4 win.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.