Four-some ladies clinch promotion for Pelicans

Pelicans ladies 2nds secured promotion to the Norfolk Premier Division following a thrilling victory at high-flying Harleston V.

The ladies triumphed 4-1 in the top-of-the-table clash thanks to a determined performance from a team containing a good mix of youth and experience.

Captained this season by Megan Moore, and ably supported by Jane Hughes and Tracy Brown, the team has enjoyed a season to remember on the pitch.

With just four points separating the top four sides at the summit, there was everything to play for going into the final game with Pelicans sitting top and Harleston second on equal points.

The game started with Pelicans taking an early lead with a goal from Tracy Brown, the top scorer in the league this season, within the opening five minutes.

They held the lead thanks to some faultless defending from a back four of Jane Hughes, Tracy Bower, Eilis McGovern and Ellie Bower who confidently worked together to clear the ball from the constant pressing Harleston attack.

Excellent support from the tireless midfield trio of Emma Hotchin, Amy Thompson and Emily Pluck created further chances for Amber Scott, Aoife McGovern, Tracy Brown and Emily Tomkins.

Despite creating a number of opportunities, Pelicans were unable to add to their tally before the half-time whistle.

The second half started with added grit and determination from both sides.

Pelicans were awarded a free hit which Thompson took quickly with an aerial ball, superbly brought to ground by McGovern, who managed to find the back of the net to double the lead.

A determined Harleston reduced the arrears with a superb shot in the bottom corner through captain Josie Tibbenham.

Pelicans goalkeeper Molly Grommett, in her debut season for the club, was only inches away from keeping it out with her foot.

Special mention must go to Grommett who has been outstanding for the whole season.

With 12 minutes to go the pressure was on.

Pelicans were awarded a short corner, perfectly taken by McGovern to Jane Hughes who slipped it right to Brown who slammed the back board to make it 3-1.

Another penalty corner was perfectly-executed at the right post by Emily Pluck to clinch promotion from a team that has grown in confidence this season.

Special mention must go to Harleston for a great game and to the supporters who travelled with Pelicans to support them in their quest for victory.

Player-of-the-match: Amy Thompson.