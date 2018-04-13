Good numbers at restaged King’s Lynn meeting

Good numbers both sides of the fence made for a very entertaining restaging of the Wacky Races at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena on Friday.

The national banger action came from the 4x4 SUV bangers, the Siamese bangers and the 1500cc bangers.

It proved to be a good night for Kieran Bowman who teamed up with Robert Betts in the Siamese bangers where they won both races and also took home an entertainer award.

Bowman was also heavily involved in the action in the 1500cc bangers while Holly and Chris Nash and Chris Loveridge also all put on a great display in the formula.

Scott Aldridge recorded a great third place in his heat in the F2 stock cars where Dutch driver Ricardo Smidt recorded a heat and final double.

Racing returns to the Lynn venue this weekend with the two-litre stock cars, 1300 stock cars and micro bangers all in action.

The two-litre stock car entry will be headed by Lee Sampson and Willie Skoyles junior.

Kieran Bowman will be making a quick return to action in the micro bangers together with Sam Coote, Jake Burgess, Chris Loveridge and Josh Green.