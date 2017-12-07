Harry canes the rest of them on court

West Norfolk Junior Badminton player Harry Wakefield, from Feltwell, continued his successful season winning 2 titles at the Norfolk under 14 county championships.

Harry, 12, who is personally sponsored by Top Spin Tennis, won the boys’ singles, and mixed doubles with his partner Rhianna Hudson from Norwich.

There were six groups in the boys singles, with the winners progressing to the top group.

Harry comfortably won his, with Noah Wells and Frederick Lo both second in theirs.

Jack Leverett was unlucky to lose a really close match 20-21 in his group to a top county player, and Jacob Chalke did very well in his group without winning a game.

Noah won his next two games to finish 10th , with Frederick 11th .

Harry’s run continued, winning his quarter final 21-9, and semi-final by 21-4, then defeated Norwich’s Naraen Prabhahar 21-9 in the final for his first title of the day.

In the girls’ singles, Millie Bowyer won one match, and Amy Howard was incredibly unlucky not to progress to the final group stage after winning her first game, but losing 20-21 to a fellow county player.

Both girls were then in the middle section, with Amy sixth and Millie seventh .

In the boys doubles Harry played with George LeBon from Norwich, and the pair won their group to reach the semi-final. Frederick and his partner won one game and narrowly lost another 19-21 to finish sixth .

Harry and George won their semi-final easily 21-2, but just missed out on the title, losing 17-21 in the final.

Harry clinched his second title of the day in the mixed doubles.

Having easily won their group, he and Rhianna reached the final, where they won 15-6, 17-15.