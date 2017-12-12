Heacham are double A-rated while Nicholls excels for Exiles in King’s Lynn Table Tennis League

IBA King’s Lynn Table Tennis League

By Danny Vertigan

Week 10 of the Premier League literally did start with a ‘bang’ with the lights failing before a ball was hit between Wisbech Wizards and Ziggys; this match will now be played at a later date.

Heacham took on Wasps II and were more than happy to take a 7-3 win, Aaron Howell and Archie Rayner starred for the home team with a brace of wins each and also took the doubles, David Woolley also won couple of games, in return Igors Scekalevs had a good win over Rayner and Paul Reed beat Howell and Woolley.

Avengers and Exiles served out a 5-5 draw, Alan Nicholls had an unbeaten performance for the visitors although he did have to dig deep to win 13-11 in the fifth end against Keith Phillips, Nicholls had Steve Barrett with two wins to back him up for the draw, for Avengers Phillips had two wins and Richard Mussett and Phil Dorrington both had wins over Lee Osler, Phillips and Mussett also combined to take the doubles.

St James took on a strong Pegg Scaffolding and ended up on the wrong end of an 8-2 defeat, Wayne Mason and Richard Johnson both posting maximums and taking Serafim Melo’s 100 per cent record from him in the meantime, Martin Skipper also had a win over Mark Pearman for the visitors, Melo and Owen Turner both had wins over Pearman in reply.

Ambits visited Wasps and were on the wrong end of a 9-1 scoreline, Tomasz Simka and Mike Crowson both hitting maximums for the home team and with Steve Mason only losing to Rob Rix it was a well deserved victory.

Runcton Holme continued their fine form in Division One gaining a 9-1 win over the youngsters at Heacham, John Mingay and Nick Osborne both posting maximums and had good support from Steve Bailey who only lost to the ever improving Finley Hewson.

Spin Doctors had a 6-4 win over HotShots, Peter MacDonagh and Roger Chilvers both scoring a brace of wins and also the doubles, both players only losing out to the visitors Alex Bragg who scored yet again another maximum, Malcolm Powell also chipped in with a win over Ming Lo to add to complete the home team’s scoring. HotShots’ other win came from a Dave Nicholas win over Powell.

Blades took on Runcton Holme ‘B’ and lost out 6-4, ‘Holme’ had David Lane winning all his games and also pairing up with David Hanniford for the doubles, Haz Khalil and Hanniford also had good wins over Lauren Pailing. For Blades Ben Peacock and Jake Hughes both had a brace of wins each over Khalil and Hanniford.

Walton Club are surging up the table and had a good win over Pauls Driving School, 8-2, with Steve Kent leading the way with a fine maximum. James Yu and Karen Hubble also chipped in with a brace of wins each and with Yu and Kent winning the doubles it proved to be a great result for the hosts. Driving School had a win apiece from Jack Mason and Trevor Mason in reply.

West Lynn Sports & Social Club had a good 6-4 win over Green Fingers, Danny Vertigan leading the way with a fine maximum and had good support from Andy Castleton who won a brace of games and the pair also won the doubles.

For Green Fingers Graham Keeley won two and Gordon Penney and Stuart Frost both beat the youngest player in the league Colney Vertigan.