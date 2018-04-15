Heacham champions end season in style

League champions Hunnys Heroes finished the Heacham Table Tennis League in some style when Rob and Tom Yarrow and Graham Keeley beat Ringstead Raiders 9-0.

Runners-up were the BT Victory trio of Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and Ian Reynolds, who also finished the campaign with an impressive 8-1 win over Sedgeford Stars.

The final match was yet another big win, this time for Sedgeford Savages 8-1 against Spivs Specials.

This ends the season but look out for news on the forthcoming summer coaching sessions.

Heacham Table Tennis Club held a hard bat tournament in memory to one of their players who recently passed away.

It was an excellent day of table tennis by 24 players, playing in groups of six on four tables, followed by semi-finals and finals.

After an hour’s break for food, the semi-finals and finals were played before the afternoon doubles.

It was competitive but the main aim was to have an enjoyable day and collect as much money as possible for the chosen charity.

The singles event was won by Aaron Howell and Graham Keeley was runner-up.

In the doubles, the winners were Aaron Howell and Tim Race.

Thanks to the generosity of some local firms and individual donations, a total of £562 was raised for Tapping House Hospice.

A full report and photos can be found on the website, along with the names of the sponsors, at: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm

n Pictured on the right are the participants in a hard bat table tennis tournament hosted by the Heacham League which raised funds for Tapping House Hospice