Heacham’s big three record whitewashes

Heacham Table

Tennis League

Top three teams in the Heacham Table Tennis League all enjoyed big 9-0 wins on Monday, writes Malcolm Diggins.

The top two teams were in action against the two Sedgeford sides in the new special format.

On table one it was league leaders Hunnys Heroes up against Sedgeford Stars.

Although it was a 9-0 win for the Heroes they had to fight hard all night long with plenty of the games ending in four and five-enders.

Possibly the clash of the match arrived in game eight when the Heroes pairing of Graham Keeley and Tom Yarrow took on Mike Witley and Paul Richardson.

The game could have gone either way, it was a five-end classic with the Heroes just edging home 11-6,10-12, 13-11, 8-11 and 11-8.

On table two, it was second-placed BT Victory who looked to continue their recent momentum against Sedgeford Savages.

Once again there were some close encounters between the two sides.

But the Victory trio of Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Ian Reynolds and Steve Hales pulled out all the stops in their 9-0 success.

Although the Savages side of Kerry Smith, John Marrow and super sub Benji Richardson fought all the way they just could not convert a point on the scorecard.

On Thursday evening and, in the top room of the Village Hall in Heacham, it was the Spivs Specials team of Tim and Jeff Race and Chris Griggs taking on third-placed Adrian’s Allstars.

The Allstars had Adrian Evans and Mike Nobes joined by super sub Charley Hammond.

It was a clinical performance from the Allstars not dropping an end in their 9-0 win.

This means the top three sides are now pulling away from the rest of the league as the campaign reaches a critical stage.

For full report and photos, please visit: www.malc-on-line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm